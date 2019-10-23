HARTSELLE
Dorothy Ann Fletcher, 88 of Hartselle, entered into rest on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Hartselle.
Ms. Fletcher was born on September 18, 1931 to Homer V. and Lydia York Andrews. She was known as “Dot” by her family and friends. Dot worked for South Central Bell for 21 years before retiring. She started out as a switchboard operator prior to working in traffic, engineering, personnel, and marketing, before becoming a communications consultant. Dot was a longtime member of the Business Professional Club (B.P.W) and was the vice president for five years before becoming the president. As a member of the B.P.W., a highlight was visiting the Capitol with other members and attending a legislative conference, sponsored by the club, to learn how the legislative process worked. During her visit, she met dignitaries such as Senator John Sparkman, Senator James Allen, Senator George McGovern, Senator Edward Kennedy, and Representative Bob Jones. However, her biggest thrill was accepting an invitation from Mrs. Richard Nixon to attend a tea with her at the White House.
Dot was also a member of the Huntsville Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers. She was a longtime member of Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville before moving to Hartselle and becoming a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Hartselle. Dot loved Alabama football and both followed and supported the team near or far. She was always ready to “Roll with the Tide.” Dot loved her family dearly and was a loving, kind, and gentle person who always smiled and enjoyed a good laugh. She was a beautiful and wonderful soul that will be sorely missed by her friends and family. God gained another brilliant, shining angel in His kingdom on this day.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where services will be at 5 p.m. Brother Kenny Sudduth and Brother Donnie Carroll will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
Dot is survived by her sisters, Jimmie Edwards, Nancy Gatts and her husband, Tom; sister-in-law, Marjorie Andrews and her fiance, John Sauk; nephews, Dan Coffman, Benjamin Jr. Andrews and his wife, Lee Ann and Britt Burns; nieces, Kathy Coffman, Bonnie Edwards Brabston, Melody Andrews and her fiance, Bryan Kelly; and significant other, Al Brown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Fletcher; parents, Homer and Lydia York Andrews; brother, Benjamin D. Andrews; brother-in-law, Bob Edwards; nephew, Brent Coffman; and numerous aunts and uncles.
