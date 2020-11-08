MOULTON — A Memorial Gathering for Dorothy Armstrong Prater, 89, will be Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at her home.
Mrs. Prater died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 28, 1931, in Lawrence County to Elifair “Jack” Armstrong and Frances Peacie Cheatham Armstrong. She was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for Chrysler Corporation, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her ex-husbands, Leonard Frank Kurtz Jr. and Hal Prater; her brother, James Carlton (J.C.) Armstrong; and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Michael Kurtz (Tami), Madison, AL; nieces and nephews, Ricky Armstrong (Cindy), Guntersville, AL, Noel Armstrong (Lara), Moulton, AL, Tommie Scott, Bakersfield, CA, Teresa Livingston (Ron), Priceville, AL, and Kelly Kurtz (Glenn), Helena, AL; and special friends and neighbors, Brian and Pam Legg.
Honorary Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
