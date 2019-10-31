DECATUR — Funeral for Dorothy B. Bullard, 95, of Decatur, Alabama will be today, October 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Reverend David Varner is officiating.
She was born on March 4, 1924 in Morgan County to William and Rosa Blankenship. She was a member of Abundant Life Church and preceded in death by her husband, Cecil B. Bullard.
Survivors are nephews, William Sims, Michael David Blankenship; niece, Melissa Recsor; grandchildren, Cheri Perron, Cathi Davidson, Jeff Turner, Rajav Delwandia, Melani Freeman; four grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Abundant Life Church in Decatur.
