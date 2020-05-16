DECATUR — Dorothy Cameron Henderson, 88, passed away on May 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held for the family on May 15, 2020. A Memorial Service at First Bible Church will be announced at a future date. Dorothy is preceded in death by her father, Clarence E. Cameron and her mother, Gracie Cameron. She is survived by her husband, Fred; her two children, Kyle and Laura; and her granddaughter, Kyla. She had a passion for tennis, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, travel and being involved with First Bible Church activities. This month, Dorothy and Fred have been married 69 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and a loyal friend. The family would like to thank the members of First Bible Church for their continual prayers, love and support during this difficult time. Also, thanks are extended to Hospice of the Valley for their kindness and help. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Bible Church to support the Missionary Fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Henderson family.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
