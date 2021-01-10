Decatur — Dorothy “Dot” Dillard Pettey was born in Bessemer, Alabama on March 26, 1925 and passed away peacefully in her home on January 7, 2021.
Dot graduated from Huntington College. She was a strongly independent woman who cherished her faith, church and family. She enjoyed traveling and she loved her friends. Dot will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Robert Hicks Pettey Jr. (Bev), Richard Dillard Pettey (Meg) and Christopher Alan Pettey (Mary); her grandchildren, Robert Hicks Pettey III, Sheridan Pettey Briskman, Gregory Mynes Pettey, William Michael Pettey Jr., Laura Pettey Arruda, Christopher Alan Pettey Jr., Richard James Pettey, Elizabeth Ann Pettey, Caroline Laura Sullivan Pettey, Margaret Pettey Giovino, Katherine Pettey Cubelic; and her great grandchildren, Robert Hicks Pettey IV, Emma Lawrence Pettey, Williams Lyle Briskman, Joshua Mayer Briskman, Ann Thompson Pettey, Adeline Margaret Pettey, Peyton Michael Pettey, Charlotte Paige Pettey, Caroline Eve Pettey, Marco John Arruda, Katherine Elizabeth Cubelic, John Judge Cubelic, Charles Locke Cubelic, Rosalia Pierce Giovino, Margaret Sullivan Giovino, Richard Hartsfield Giovino.
Dot was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Florence Dillard; her husband, Robert Hicks Pettey Sr.; her son, William Michael Pettey; her great grandson, Gregory Mynes Pettey Jr.; and her sisters, Evelyn Wiggins and Mary Katherine Stapp.
The family wants to thank Necole Mitchell-Swope and the other friends who helped Dot the last several months of her life, and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care.
A family graveside service was held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central United Methodist Church in Decatur, Alabama, Hospice of the Valley, or a charity of choice.
