SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Dorothy “Dot” Garner, 83, will be Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Union Church of Christ with Bro. Tom Larkin officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service on Saturday. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, July 28, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.

