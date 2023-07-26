SOMERVILLE — Dorothy “Dot” Garner, 83, died July 24, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Union Church of Christ with Peck Funeral Home directing. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
