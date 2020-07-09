DECATUR — Dorothy “Dot” Nell Terry, 79 of Decatur, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Decatur.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown- Service Funeral Home with Gerald Sherrill officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eck and Lena Lindsey; son, Freddie Martin Ash, Jr.; brothers, Henry Hexton Lindsey and Jimmie Ford Lindsey; sister, Lyndal Maxine Gann.
Survivors include her son, Sean Martin Ash; daughters, Katherine Kerrie Clark and Lena Caroline Terry (Jeff Rowden); grandchildren, Victoria Shay Sanford, Jordan Wesley Cox and Neeley Victoria Rowden; great-grandchildren, Liam Maddox Sanford and Rowyn Carter Sanford.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama for their loving care and support.
