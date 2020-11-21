DECATUR — Dorothy “Dottie” Vest Smith, 85, of Decatur passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, November 22, at 2 p.m. at Decatur Baptist Church with Bro. Doug Ripley officiating and two of her grandsons, James Dekoker and Adrian Baker, speaking. Masks required, but there will not be a visitation.
Dottie, lover of Jesus, was a member of Decatur Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Reverend Hank Smith; her children, Dara Cobb (Richard), Daphana DeKoker (Rick), Deree Tarwater (Randy), and David Smith (Rozlynn); 11 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; her sisters, Alyine Keenum, Peggy Appleton, Pat Ritterhouse, Sandra Roden; and her brother, Mac Vest.
She is preceded in death by her son, Byron Baker and his wife, Patti; her parents, Herman and Estelle (Wallace) Vest; her sister, Imogene Hensley; and brothers, Bill Vest and Wendell Vest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Decatur Baptist Church for Missions or to The Gideons International for Bibles.
