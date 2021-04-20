DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Dorothy Elizabeth Oden Murphy, 94, will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Valhermoso Springs Cemetery with Dr. Michael Mason officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Murphy, who died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born December 23, 1926, in Morgan County to Harvey Anderson Oden and Martha Elizabeth Gibson Oden. She was an LPN and worked for Dr. Leon Cochran until her retirement. She was a member of the Cotaco United Methodist Church. She loved to paint with canvas, using coal and oils. She loved dogs, cats and Twinkies. She enjoyed reading, working outside in her garden and flowers. She also loved to arrange and rearrange furniture.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Loyd Carl Murphy; son, Thomas Carl Murphy; great-granddaughter, Carman Johnson; great-grandson, Logan Mark Hufnagle and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Ronny Carl Murphy (Connie), Cullman; two daughters, Patty Childers (James), Somerville and Jennifer Looney (Tony), Decatur; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lee Reaviel, Jimmy Johnson, Kevin Murphy, Shawn Daffron, Brad Murphy, Doug Oldacre, Jeff Andrews, Evan Cleghorn, Justin Cobb and Kolton Bramlett.
Family wishes to extend “Special Thanks” to Amanda Millette for her loving care for our Mom.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to “Michael Mason Ministries.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.