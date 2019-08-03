SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA — Dorothy Jane Riggs Vinson, 93, of San Diego, California, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born May 22, 1926 in Dallas, Dorothy was the first daughter of Howard and Dell Riggs. Dorothy grew up in Wellington and graduated from Wellington High School in 1943. She started college at Texas State College for Women after graduation from high school but when she met and married Charles O. Holman, Jr. from Vernon, her school days were over.
Doroth and Charles had three daughters, Beverly Jane, Patricia Louise and Rebecca Anne. Charles died in 1958, leaving Dorothy with three small girls to raise.
She returned to North Texas State University in 1959 and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and Speech in 1961. She continued her education at North Texas State and received her Master’s degree in Government in 1962. She then moved her girls to Lawrence, Kansas where in 1966 she earned her Doctorate Curriculum and Instruction, Social Sciences Education with a minor in Political Science at Kansas University. Her last degree, a Masters of Public Administration was earned at University of Southern California, Los Angeles in 1978.
Dorothy and her girls moved to San Diego in 1966 where she began teaching at San Diego State University. She taught while her girls grew. During her lifetime travel was very important to her and she increased her travels in 1975 when Rebecca, her youngest daughter, entered college. She combined her love of travel with her desire to learn and many of her trips were study/travel trips to Iraq, Egypt, Italy, and Greece. In 1978, she traveled to the People’s Republic of China with the American Society of Public Administrators. On that trip, she met Mack Vinson of Decatur, Alabama.
She and Mack were married in 1979. They traveled on his assignments to Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Austria, and France among other places. Dorothy continued to live and work part time in San Diego until her retirement in 1992. In Decatur, she found many new friends and activities to keep her busy between international travels with Mack. After his death in 2011, she returned to San Diego to be close to her family.
She leaves her daughters, Beverly Jane Holman (Sabin), Patricia Holman Nunez (Jim) and Rebecca Ann Williams (C.E.); her grandchildren, Jesse Kocher (Melissa), Michael Nunez (Divinia), Melissa Nunez (Jay), Sam Holman (Sheena), Ty Williams, Emilie Lamson-Siu (Doug), Justin Nunez (Rynell) and Jamie Fiore (Jason); and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Wildman.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Oscar Holman, Jr. in August, 1958 and by her second husband, Mack Vinson, in June, 2011.
A private memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local Humane Society.
