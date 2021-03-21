MONTGOMERY — Dorothy Jean Umstead, 80, originally from Montgomery, AL, died March 17, 2021 in Decatur, AL following an extended illness.
Mrs. Umstead was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Gen. Stanley Umstead, Jr. USAF, Ret. Jean is the daughter of Charles Moncrief and Mae Moncrief Hudson who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Norton, Ann Weldon, Francis Moncrief and his wife, Pat.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Winters Smith (Greg) from Decatur; her son, William Neal Winters Jr. from Montgomery; her sister, Susan Moncrief Richardson (Marvin) from Montgomery, and her brother, Phillip “Chip” Moncrief from Tallahassee, FL. Jean also known as “Manu” was blessed with grandchildren, Mitchell Smith (Molly), Emily Smith Booker (Josh) and Bethany Smith, along with a new great-grandson, Porter Smith.
The family will honor Jean at a private memorial service in Montgomery. The family appreciates Riverside Senior Living and Hospice of the Valley for the loving care they gave Jean in her final months.
