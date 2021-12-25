MOULTON
Dorothy Ann Bolan Latham, 77, of Moulton passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her residence. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating . The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Landersville Cemetery.
Born October 3, 1944 to John Henry and Francis Weaver Bolan, Dorothy attended Landersville Community Church and was a member of Moulton Eastern Star #412. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Dorothy was a seamstress and loved to cook. She loved spending time with her family and loved to travel.
Survivors include her husband of fifty five years, Glenn Latham; one son, Tracy Latham (Dana); one daughter, Tina Dean (Mike); two grandchildren, Lyndsi Parker (Bronson) and Zac Dean; two brothers, Leamon Bolan and Raymond Johnson; and two sisters, Inez Alexander and Wilma McLemore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandchild, Colton Dean; two brothers, Frank Bolan and John Bolan; and two sisters, Hazel Wilburn and Mary Johnson (Billy D.).
Pallbearers will be Freddie Webb, Mike Johnson, Tim Bolan, Blake Bolan, Stacy Parker and Mike Tanksley.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Lobo and staff and Dr. Nick Gillespie and staff.
