Dorothy Marion Pryor passed away on March 12, 2023 at the age of 98. Born January 13, 1925 in Decatur, Alabama, she is predeceased by her parents, Nathan Marion and Eva Norwood Pryor; her sister, Beulah Pryor Young; and her nephew, Steven Wayne Young. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Roger Pryor Young (Denise), Alpharetta, Georgia; Pam Young Vice (Harry) of Hartselle; Dottie Young Hulvey (Chris) of Birmingham; Yancy Brian Young (Candice) of Hartselle; eight great-nieces and -nephews, and four great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Dorothy was a graduate of Decatur Senior High School (1941), Judson College, Marion, Alabama (1951) and Carver School of Missions and Social Work (merged with Southern Baptist Theological Seminary), Louisville, Kentucky (1955). She received three honorary doctorates from Judson College, Tift College, and Mercer University.
Dorothy moved to Atlanta in 1955 to join the staff of the Baptist Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) of Georgia and served as its Executive Director - Treasurer for 28 years until her retirement in 1991. During her 36 years of service with the WMU, she visited missions work throughout the United States and in 40 countries where Baptist missionaries served.
Dorothy grew up at Central Baptist Church in Decatur. In Atlanta, she had been a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church since 1970 where she served on various committees, taught Sunday school, and was elected its first female deacon in 1979.
Visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur Saturday (March 18) at 10:00 AM followed by graveside services at 11:30 AM at the Decatur City Cemetery, Decatur, Alabama. A celebration of life service will be held at The Church at Wieuca at 2:00 PM on April 13, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Baptist WMU of Georgia (4295 Brogdon Exchange, Suwanee, GA 30024) for the Camp Pinnacle Capital Campaign; to the WMU Foundation (100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242) for the Kate Ellen Gruver Endowment Fund or the June Whitlow Endowment Fund; or to The Church at Wieuca (3626 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326).
