HARTSELLE — A funeral service for Dorothy McCleskey Lake, 98, will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 3 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nicky Pressnell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel. A visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Lake died on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 20, 1923, in Morgan County, to Farris Calloway McCleskey and Mary Lou Thompson McCleskey. She was employed as a seamtress for United Stage Equipment, prior to her retirement. She loved her church and was a Church of Christ member for 62 years, was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold L. Lake; her parents; two brothers, James McCleskey and Bernard McCleskey; two sisters, Mary Gray and Ruby Higdon and a son-in-law, Don Garner.
Survivors include her son, Rayburn Lake (Debbie); daughters, Jannice Garner and Reatha Tanksley (Tim); grandchildren, Donna Garner, Jarod Tanksley (Emily) and and Stuart Tanksley (Rebecca); great-grandchildren, Alex Garner, Austin Screws, Maddie Tanksley, Pierce Tanksley, Caroline Tanksley, Mary Brents Tanksley, Harlen Tanksley, and Jack Tyler Tanksley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
