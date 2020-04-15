DECATUR — Family graveside service for Dorothy Nell Anderson, age 94, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Walker Chapel Memorial Gardens, Fultondale, AL with Brother Earl Holt officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. During this unprecedented time, there will be no public visitation or service.
Mrs. Anderson, who passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her residence, was born May 2, 1925, in Birmingham to Hurley Evans and Gertrude Mott Evans. She married Robert Davis Anderson in 1946, and had two children. They moved to Atlanta, GA in 1967, where they stayed until 1997, before returning to Decatur. Mrs. Anderson worked at the Center for Disease Control for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis Anderson, Sr. (who passed away in 2002); her parents, and brother, James Edward Evans. She was a member of Central Park Baptist Church in Decatur, and First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs in Atlanta, GA.
She is survived by her son, Robert D. Anderson, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; her daughter, Brenda Rice of Decatur; two grandchildren, April Crowe and Andrew Rice; and four great-grandchildren, Katie and Abby Crowe, and Hannah and Megan Rice.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
