EAST CANTON, OHIO
Dorothy Nell Davis, 74 of East Canton, Ohio passed away on November 5, 2021 in Green Meadows Health & Care Home in Louisville, Ohio. She was born in Somerville, Alabama to Sol and Maggie Emerson Davis.
She graduated from Morgan County Training School where she played the cymbals in the marching band. Nell was a lifelong member of Saint John’s Missionary Baptist in Somerville, Alabama. Nell adored her pets, Tom the cat and her dogs, Bullet, Lassie and Omni. Nell loved, family time, gardening, windmills, gospel music, singing and playing cards. Helpful at all times, Nell was loving, and caring to all she met, family, friends and strangers.
Nell was preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Davis; father, Solomon “Sol” Davis; siblings, Elizabeth Hertisteen Davis, Henry Lucas Davis, Sr., Leroy Davis, Agrippa Bass, Ida Mae McDaniel, Sol Davis, Jr., Drifton Davis, William Howard Davis, Philander Davis, Ocie Lee Davis, Shelvia Jean Hubbard and Wardine Weeden.
Nell is survived by her sisters, Ollie Griswel, Margaret Whitfield and Patricia Ann Gulley and a host of niece nephews and friends.
Graveside Service celebrating her life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Curry’s Chapel Cemetery with the Reverend Kelvin Jones officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1:00 till 4:00 and the family will receive friends from 4:00 till 6:00 at Reynolds Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks, and appreciation to the Somerville Community and to Reynolds Funeral Home. Decatur, Alabama.
