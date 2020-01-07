DANVILLE — Funeral service for Dorothy Nell Thompson Parker, 80, of Danville will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Parker, who died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, was born November 28, 1939 in Morgan County, AL to William Earl Thompson and Ona Vest Thompson. She was a Member of Tunsel Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Joe Parker; two daughters, Jodie McCormick and Janet Lewis. Before she became physically disabled she was an excellent cook. Dorothy was passionate about her vegetable garden and canning and freezing what she harvested. She adored her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Doris Thrasher; four grandsons, Justin Linderman, Jonathan Thrasher, Jake Linderman, Cody McCormick; one granddaughter, Dallas Pierce; a number of great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jake Linderman, Cody McCormick, Conner Pierce, Brian Dean and Kenny McCormick.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan Thrasher, Justin Linderman and Dallas Pierce.
