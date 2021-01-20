HILLSBORO — Graveside service celebrating the life of Mrs. Dorothy Owens Smith, 77 of Hillsboro, Alabama, will be noon Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Owens Cemetery with the Reverend Fred Jefferson, officiating. Public viewing will be Friday from 1:00 till 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Dorothy was born in Hillsboro, Alabama on May 28, 1943. She was the oldest of six children born to the late James S. Owens and Cornelia S. Owens.
She confessed hope in Christ at an early age at Mount Olive P.B. Church and served faithfully in the choir, Sunday school teacher, and church secretary. On January 16, 2021 Dorothy was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dorothy was a 1961 graduate from Tennessee Valley High School. She furthered her education at Albright College in Decatur AL. She was a retiree of BellSouth with over 30 years of service. She then continued to work at different jobs and enjoyed singing, sewing, reading, and trivia.
Mrs. Smith was the first black female Mayor of Hillsboro. During that time, she made tremendous progress in getting the town on track for economic growth. She was privileged to meet several distinguished people in her professional career including President Bill Clinton and attorney Johnnie Cochran best known for his leadership role in defending O.J. Simpson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, James S. Owens, Belinda Gail Bell Porter.
She leaves to remember and honor her legacy: son, Leo Smith Jr., Hillsboro, AL; daughters, Derra S. Pride (Fredric), Decatur, AL, Kalethia S. Goodlow (Ronnie), Hillsboro; stepson, Leon King Newark, NJ; nine grandchildren, Rashad, Delisa, China (Lamar), Marcus, Nick, Justin, Torey, Zachary and Zakiah; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Donald C. Owens, Coynis R. Owens, Hillsboro, James Harris, John Harris, Courtland, AL; two sisters, Martha O. Robinson, Gloria O. Bouldin (Mizell), Decatur; one aunt, Louise O. Jones, Hillsboro and host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Special thanks to Leo Smith Sr. for always being present and supportive.
