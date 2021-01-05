DECATUR — Dorsia “Dot” Wiggins Oliver (8/01/1931) passed away on January 2, 2021, peacefully at home. She was predeceased by her parents, John Hale Wiggins and Thelma Call Wiggins, and two brothers, Louis and Carl Wiggins.
Dorsia is survived by her husband of 69 years, Rev. Dr. Burl Lee Oliver, Jr.; daughters, Deborah Dupree (Chris), Lynne Dunn (Chris), and Melissa Ann (Brad); six grandchildren; and nephews and nieces.
As the devoted wife of a Methodist minister, Dot became accustomed to moving often. She had a knack for decorating and giving each parsonage a bit of her style. She quickly became involved in the activities of the church. Singing in the choir, joining women’s groups, and working with Vacation Bible School were among her favorite activities. In several churches she was instrumental in organizing efforts to make Chrismon ornaments for trees that decorate the church sanctuary each Christmas.
She was an avid painter and a member of the National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters. Dorsia was honored to have several Christmas ornaments chosen to adorn Christmas trees at the White House and the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. One ornament is now a part of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Texas, while others are a part of the Smithsonian collection. She taught many ladies to paint, and forged lifelong friendships in the painting community.
The family would like to thank her dedicated caregivers and Hospice of the Valley nurses and staff for the care of Dorsia.
Due to current health concerns of COVID, the family has chosen a private service to celebrate her life. The service will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Decatur First United Methodist Church. The service will be live streamed. The link to the live stream will be http://decaturfumc.org/ministries/live-streams
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Untied Methodist Children’s Home, 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
