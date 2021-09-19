HARTSELLE — A graveside service for Dorstor Ann Rodgers, age 92, will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 A.M. The service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Jerome Ward officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Rodgers went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was born on May 23, 1929 to Sherrill W. Moore and Louella Whitten Moore.
Mrs. Rodgers was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years. She had a love for her Lord, her family and friends, music, dancing, playing the piano, and fishing with her husband Steve.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Steve; her sisters, Freda Mae Moore and Jacquelyn Buoncristiani; and her brothers, James Ferrell Moore, Vaughn Roy Moore, and J.P. Moore.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
