PASADENA, TEXAS — Doug Briscoe, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away in Pasadena on November 30, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born on June 20, 1960 in Eagle Lake, Texas to Donald Ray and Shirley Jean (Bradford) Briscoe.
Doug worked for Kaneka North America in Pasadena, Texas as an electrical reliability analyst. He enjoyed family, grilling, camping, Dallas Cowboys genealogy and his dog Marshal.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Shirley Briscoe.
Doug is survived by his wife, Alisha Dawn Briscoe of Pasadena, Texas; daughters, Christina Briscoe and Sharon Briscoe of Decatur, Alabama; son, Douglas Brent Briscoe II and wife Tracey of Danville, Alabama; grandchildren, Shayla Briscoe, Alyssa Briscoe, Kira Aills and Bryden Aills; brother, Donald Briscoe and wife Tina of Beach City, Texas.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home, 1515 Montezuma St., Columbus, Texas with Deacon Chuck Glynn officiating. Visitation was on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henneke Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Cheetam Cemetery in Sheridan, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Doug Briscoe II, Cory Briscoe, Don Briscoe and Derek Padgett.
Memorials may be given to charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
