HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Douglas Clemons, 79, will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery, Town Creek, Alabama. Visitation will be today, June 15, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Clemons died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 3, 1941, in Lauderdale County to Arvil Cleo Clemons and Wylodean Stutts Clemons. He was a Private in the U.S. Army National Guard, a member of the Tunsel Road Baptist Church and was employed by the Jeld-Wen Company as a factory worker, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Campbell Clemons, Hartselle, AL; sons, Douglas Michael Clemons, Brighton, MI, Christopher Clemons (Lisa), Troutman, NC; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rich Clemons, Robert Davis, Tim Heatley, Matt White, Carl Clemmons and Robert Norton.
