CHATTANOOGA, TN — Douglas Dwight England came into this world on August 21, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was the second of four sons born to William Luke England, Sr., and Alice Ruth Wells England. Doug started elementary school at age five and attended elementary and high school in Decatur and Birmingham, Alabama. He began playing the drums in the fifth grade and continued playing drums in elementary, high school and college bands. Doug graduated from Decatur’s Lakeside High School in 1960 and began attending college at Tuskegee Institute where he earned the Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. While at Tuskegee, Doug played in the college marching and concert bands, and the jazz orchestra. During this time period he also earned money playing drums for a locally popular R&B, and jazz band.

