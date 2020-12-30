HARTSELLE — Douglas Earle “Doug” Baker, 82 of Hartselle, Al, died December 23, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. Doug was born September 26, 1938 in Washington to Troy and Virginia Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents and by one son, Big Mike Baker. Doug was a member of The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Doug is survived by his wife, Gena Baker; two sons, Mike and Jeff Baker; and one daughter, Elizabeth Aultman.
Graveside services will be Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Roselawn Funeral Home Directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.