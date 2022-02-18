SOMERVILLE — A Memorial service for Douglas Edward Oden, 65, will be Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Center Springs United Methodist Church with Brother Eric Brown officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Oden died on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born June 29, 1956, in Morgan County to Harvey D. Oden and Lorene Lemmond Oden. He was employed as a car dealer, prior to his passing and was a member of Center Springs United Methodist Church. He was a funny, caring person who was a great friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey D. Oden; and two daughters, Brandi Oden and Kimberly Oden.
Survivors include his mother, Lorene Lemmond Oden; sons, James Douglas Oden and Nicholas Edward Oden; daughter, Susan Renea Popdan (George); brother, Gary Lynn Oden; sister, Lorie Oden Moryc (Michael); four grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.