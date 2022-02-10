FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Douglas Eugene Cole, 92, will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Salem Cemetery with Brother Mark McCullar officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Cole died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born November 24, 1929, in Limestone County to Van W. Cole and Dorothy E. (Nave) Cole. He was employed as a Security Guard, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by a son, Gary D. Cole; his parents; a brother, Ronald Cole and a sister, Lois Dean Bates.
Survivors include his son, David B. Cole; nieces, Vicki Belew (Eddy), Tracy McGhee; nephew, Ronald Jones (Terry); great-niece, Lauren Campbell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.