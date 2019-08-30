EVA — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Douglas K. “Doug” Miller, 73, will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Enon Cemetery in Cullman County with Reverend Tim Kinney and Brother Krel Buckelew officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Miller, who died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital, was born November 19, 1945, to Leon Miller and Lorene Clemons Miller. He was a heavy equipment mechanic for the Redstone Arsenal and an auto mechanic prior to his retirement. He was a veteran after serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Preceding him in death were his parents. and sisters, Gwen Sanders and Elora “Baby Sister” Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Dollie Miller; one daughter, Amanda Holcomb; and one grandchild, Tyler Holcomb.
