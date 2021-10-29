TRINITY — Funeral for Douglas Scoles, 79, of Trinity will be today, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Agee officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Mr. Scoles died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at St. Vincent’s. He was born May 8, 1942, to Bethel Columbus Scoles and Eva L. Jackson Scoles. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Jo Scoles; six brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne (Wayne) Helms; brother, Larry (Betty) Scoles; many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Kathy Sparacino, MD and the staff at St. Vincent’s.
