DECATUR — Dovard Yeager, 80, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, surrounded by family. He was a member of Mount Nebo Baptist Church of Vinemont, AL. He was employed by Wolverine Tube of Decatur for 13 years, then by Saginaw Steering Gear/ Delphi for 25 years, retiring at the age of 60 in 2000. He was affectionately known as “DTY” (Ditty-Y) by his friends and co-workers.
He was born to Kermit and Josie Irene Yeager on August 25, 1939 in Cullman, AL. Dovard graduated from Cullman High School in 1957. He served in the Air National Guard from 1959 to 1965 and was called to active duty in France during the Berlin Crisis.
He married Jane Beall, the love of his life in 1959 who survives him. Dovard is also survived by sons, Joel Yeager and Perry Yeager (Kim); daughter, Amy Hester (Paul); four grandchildren, Anna Sullivan, Alyse Adams, Steve Yeager and Erika Yeager; two great-grandchildren, Ember Adams and Leo Sullivan; and sister, Javottee Buckelew.
Dovard is predeceased by his parents, Kermit and Irene Yeager.
His visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service for Mr. Yeager will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
