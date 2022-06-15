HARTSELLE — A Memorial Funeral service for Doyle F. Miller, 80, will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim McCormick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Miller died on Friday, June 10, 2022. He was born November 21, 1941, in Morgan County to Grady Ester Miller and Lillian White Miller. He was an avid fisherman and a member of Tunsel Road Baptist Church and was employed by Amoco Chemical/BP as an I&E Technician, prior to his retirement. Mr. Miller was a proud United States Army veteran and enjoyed woodworking, restoring and refinishing it. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Skeeter McDonald of Rogersville and Mildred Purser of Florence.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Terry Miller, Hartselle, AL; sons, Stacy Miller (Janice), Danville, AL and Chad Miller (Felecia), Hartselle, AL; sisters, Virginia Ball (Charles), Hartselle, AL and Patricia Lee (Billy), Town Creek, AL; and grandchildren, Victoria Ware (Dylan), Logan Miller, and Sarah Miller.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.