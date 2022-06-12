HARTSELLE — Memorial service for Mr. Doyle Green, 80, will be 7 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. The Family will receive friends Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
