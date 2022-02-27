SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Doyle Houser, age 89, of Somerville will be Monday, February 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ken Galyean officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial, with Military Honors will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be this evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Houser, who was born April 10, 1932 in Morgan County to Joseph Sire Houser and Lela Olive Owens Houser died on Friday, February 25, 2022. He was retired from Wolverine Tube where he had worked as a machinist. He was a member of the Somerville United Methodist Church, an avid fisherman, a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His parents and his wife, Betty Tuder Houser preceded him in death.
He is survived by three sons, Joe Kevin Houser, Vandon Houser (Wendy) and Kenneth Houser (Donna); daughter, Doyce Turner (Charlie); sister, Yvonne Cook; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Teric Turner, Dale Taylor, Brad Houser, Bo Collins, Travis Moore, Brody Collins, Isaac Moore, Cole Houser, Koby Houser and Koltar Houser.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.