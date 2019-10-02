HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Doyle William Locke, 79, will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Steve Bryan officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Locke died on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born April 22, 1940, in Coosa County to Herman Clayborn Locke and Pameli MaryAnne Moore. He was a machinist employed by Hurst Machine Shop for 37 years and for Woodland Machine Shop for six years prior to his retirement. He loved singing, playing the guitar and loved to dance. He enjoyed talking and spending time with his family, friends and even to strangers. Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Claires Locke Geer.
Survivors include his wife, Annie Asherbranner Locke; one son, David Wayne Locke (Tina); one daughter, Betty Jean Kelso (Bruce); one brother, Donald Locke (Geraldine); one sister, Anne Locke Bates; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Pike, Weston Pike, Mike Coleman, Joshua Rutherford, Johnathon Melson and Ronnie Kelsoe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.