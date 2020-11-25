CULLMAN — Graveside Services for Dr. Burton Gilman Maxfield, 95 of Cullman, who passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Cullman City Cemetery. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Dr. Maxfield was a faithful member and deacon of Cullman First Baptist Church. He was a Veterinarian specializing in the Poultry Industry in the Diagnostic Lab. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Gilman and Ethel Morrill Maxfield; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Maxfield.
His survivors include his wife of 74 years, Marie L. Maxfield; sons, Larry N. (Cecilia) Maxfield of Decatur, AL, and Robert G. Maxfield of Abingdon Beach, Maryland; grandson, Michael A. Maxfield of South Carolina; and sister, Virginia Massie of Williamsburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cullman First Baptist Church Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.