EVA — Dr. Charles Steven Smith was born in Hartselle, Alabama to loving parents, Charles J. Smith and Patricia Ann Niles Smith. He was raised in Somerville, Alabama, where he attended Cotaco School and graduated from Brewer High School in 1989. He then attended Bethel Bible College and graduated from Moody Bible Institute in 1997. After graduating he received an Honorary Doctorate degree in 2010. He married Regina Allen in 1993 and they pastored Lawrence Cove Baptist Church for 27 years. He will be laid to rest in Lawrence Cove Cemetery.
Funeral services will be at Peck Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 17, 2022, with Brother Gary Peebles officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in the Lawrence Cove Cemetery.Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
His mother, Patricia Ann Smith preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Allen Smith; his father, Charles J. Smith (Brenda); and his brother, Michael Lee Smith (Rita) and their children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.