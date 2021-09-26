DECATUR — Dr. Gregory Lee South, M.D. passed away September 18, 2021. He was born December 27, 1946 in Portales, New Mexico to Dr. Rheubin L. South and Verna Roberts South. He spent his early years in North Little Rock, Arkansas, graduating from Ouachita University in 1968. He received the Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas Medical School in 1972 and moved to Memphis, Tennessee with his wife Brenda where he began a rotating internship and diagnostic radiology residency. During this time he served as captain in the United States Army.
In 1978, He moved with his wife and two sons to Decatur, Alabama where he spent the next 32 years as a diagnostic radiologist at Decatur General Hospital. His only regret on retirement in 2010 was how much he missed the fellowship of those who had worked beside him.
Dr. South loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and golfing with the best of friends. But his favorite pastime was watching the sunset. He taught his sons the love of the land, what it meant to be a true brother and friend and the importance of giving to others in need without reward or recognition.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Johnson South; two sons, Dr. Jonathan L. South (Kay) of Decatur, Alabama, Justin G. South (Jessica); five grandchildren, Sheridan South, Lee South, Lydia South, Jacob South and Sam South; and two sisters, Diedra Gaskalla of Maumelle, Arkansas and Sharon Coppenger of Nashville, Tennessee.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Dang and his staff for their care and compassion. Special love and gratitude to Brent Thompson of Sheridan, Wyoming who gave life-giving stem cells. You are God’s grace gift to this family.
A family graveside service will be held in Arkansas and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, or the First Baptist Church of Decatur, Alabama mission fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.