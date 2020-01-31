DECATUR — Dr. J. Felton Davenport, age 86, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was born October 11, 1933 in Holly Pond, Alabama to the late Jesse T. and Floy Bell Davenport.
Dr. Davenport was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur since 1962 where he served as a Deacon. He served his country in the United States Army. Dr. Davenport graduated from the University Of Alabama School Of Dentistry with a Doctorate Degree.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Anne Williams Davenport; children, Dana Davenport Bishop and her husband, Paul Harvey Bishop and Jon David Davenport and his fiancee’, Alison Love; grandchildren, Justin Bishop and his wife, Haley, Caroline Bishop, Anna Kate Davenport and Tag Love; as well as two great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Dr. Davenport will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, Decatur. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the church. He will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery where the family request a private service at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jon Davenport, Paul Bishop, Justin Bishop, Charles Reynolds, Baron Speegle and Kevin Tolbert. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bryan/Odom Sunday school class members.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Davenport family.
Memorials may be made to The Foundry Ministries, 1800 4th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.