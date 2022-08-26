SOMERVILLE
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment, for Dr. Larry Wayne Raper, 73, will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Bro. Jessie Banks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Dr. Raper died on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born June 11, 1949, in Morgan County to John Franklin Raper and Luvercy Francis Raper. He was employed by the Morgan County School System, as an Inclusion Teacher for SPE working primarily at A.P. Brewer High School, prior to his retirement. He was Baptist in his faith. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Jr., Ruby Raper and Irene Staggs.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sandra Day Raper; sons, Shawn Raper (Kelley), Shane Raper (Julie) and John Raper (Alaina); five grandchildren, Jessie Banks (Jessica), Christopher Raper (McKayla), Kobe Raper, Maggie Raper and Carter Raper; one great-granddaughter, Millie Banks; and brother, Garry Raper (Linda).
Pallbearers will be Gary Dobbs, Kenny Duke, Chris Raper, Kobe Raper, Carter Raper and Keith Slater.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Garry Raper, Ronnie Williams, Royce Turney, Jay Patterson, Tony Morgan, Joel Gurley and Gerrald Couey.
