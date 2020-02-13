DECATUR — Dr. Malcolm Leroy Prewitt, Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully February 11, 2020, due to complications from cancer. The family will hold a private graveside with a Memorial service for him at First Presbyterian Church by the Reverend Richard Brooks and Dr. Roe Callaway on Friday, February 14th at 2:00 p.m. followed by visitation in the fellowship hall.
Malcolm is survived by Peggy Aycock Prewitt, his wife of 59 years, and by his two children, Malcolm Prewitt, lll (Amy) and Debbie Looney (Ken); his five grandchildren, John Prewitt (Fran), Patrick Prewitt, Will Prewitt, Matt Looney (Aubrey) and Katherine Burkholder (Justin) and brother, Richard Prewitt (Mary Powell) of Portland, OR.
Malcolm Prewitt was born in Memphis, TN in 1938, and he lived there through high school, serving in the army at Fort Benning after graduation. He attended college at Auburn University, followed by dental and orthodontic studies at the University of Tennessee. He met Peggy Aycock in 1960, and they married, having two children prior to earning his orthodontia degree. Upon completion in 1965, the Prewitt family moved to Decatur, Alabama, where Malcolm had a busy practice for 36 years.
Malcolm was a humanitarian, dedicated to the care and spiritual life of his community. He received the National Conference for Community and Justice award in 2002, earned for distinction in promoting acceptance and opposing biases. He loved his church and was an active member of First Presbyterian, serving as both deacon and elder. He was on the boards of the American Red Cross, Mental Health Association and Neighborhood Christian Center. Malcolm was a past president of Kiwanis International, receiving the George F. Hixon Award. He served in several leadership roles in the Emmaus movement and Kairos prison ministry, earnestly participating for over 30 years. Malcolm loved playing golf and being with his golf group and his Bible study groups. Having created a beautiful and peaceful farm on which to retire, Malcolm often could be found cutting grass on the tractor or catching fish in the pond. He loved sharing the farm with family and friends and his church family.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr, Lloyd Nix, Dr. Hugh Nabers, Dr. Ed Kirby, Ray Norris and members of his golf and Bible study groups.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hugh Nabers for aiding them beyond common friendship.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
