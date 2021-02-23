DECATUR — Dr. Robert “Bob” E. Roth M.D. passed away peacefully, February 7, 2021 at age 95. He is survived by his loving wife, Iris Otts Roth; his children, Michael Gordon Roth, Nicholas Brian Roth (Julia), Andrew John Roth (Cristina), Emily Roth Wood (Billy) and Laura Roth Bracey (George). In addition to his five children, he is survived by 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dr. Roth was predeceased by his first, loving, wife and mother of his children, Joanne “Jody” Seneff Roth.
Dr. Roth was born in Illinois, March 3, 1925 and grew up in the St. Louis, MO area before attending the Columbia University pre-med program and the University of Illinois Medical School while serving in the Navy during WWII. After active duty in the Korean War, he entered post graduate studies in radiology and radiation therapy at Vanderbilt University. In 1955, he joined the University of Alabama Medical School faculty where he also became the first radiation therapist in Alabama. Four years later, he was appointed Professor and Chairman of Radiology. In 1969, he founded and chaired the new Department of Radiation Therapy at UAB. He was instrumental in starting the Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, the first of its kind in the southeast, and helped design the Lurleen B. Wallace Tumor Institute. Upon retiring from UAB in 1985, he helped start a modern radiation therapy department at Carraway Methodist Medical Center. Dr. Roth retired again in 1994 after 41 years of cancer care. He was a true pioneer in the fight against cancer.
In his leisure, you would find Bob planning a travel adventure, out on the golf course, fishing, and landscaping the yard. He loved the outdoors. Bob especially enjoyed the years he spent living on Lake Martin. He was blessed to be active and sharp-minded for 90-plus years of living.
