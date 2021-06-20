MADISON — Longtime Tennessee Valley orthodontist Dr. Ronald Edward Brown of Madison passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. He was 71.
Born October 31, 1949, in Memphis, TN, he was a graduate of Whitehaven High School and the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. He earned his post doctoral in orthodontics from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 1978.
Dr. Brown established his orthodontics practice in Decatur in 1980 and opened satellite offices in Athens, and in Pulaski and Chattanooga, TN. He was an associate professor of orthodontics in the School of Dentistry at the University of Alabama in Birmingham for more than 20 years and continued to practice orthodontics until his retirement in 2019. He was a 30-year member of the American Association of Orthodontists.
He had a laugh that was easily recognizable and was known for his love of good food, good fun and adventure travel. He was an avid skier and scuba diver and enjoyed spending time at the family home on Smith Lake. He was a sports enthusiast and for many years he coached youth baseball in the Decatur area from the Boys Club level through the Majors.
Dr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorraine Brown and his sister, Linda Porter of Memphis.
He is survived by his daughter, Natalie McMillan (Dugald), and two sons, Nicolas Brown (Emily), and Justin Brown (Elizabeth), all of Birmingham; and five grandchildren, Katherine and Julia McMillan; Cooper and Lincoln Brown; and Henry Brown.
A private memorial service will be held for the family in Memphis. Plans for a celebration of Dr. Brown’s life will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to American Association of Orthodontists Foundation. https://aaof.aaoinfo.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.