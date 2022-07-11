DECATUR — Dr. Sam F Evans, Jr. passed from this life on July 9, 2022, at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 12th, at 12 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on that day at Shelton Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Dr. Evans was born in Decatur to Sam and Elsie Evans. Dr. Evans was a graduate of Decatur High School, University of Alabama, Alabama School of Dentistry and served in the US Army Dental Corp. Dr. Evans was a dentist in Decatur for 45 years and served as an elder at the Grant Street church of Christ.
Dr. Evans is survived by his wife Rhonella of 57 years; four sons, Sam III (Joy), Scott (Jenifer), Sean (Sharon) and Stuart (Emily); and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Shelton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
