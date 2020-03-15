VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — December 7, 1930 - March 10, 2020 — Dr. William Richard Hale, 89, of Valhermoso Springs passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Betty Rice Hale; five sons, Roy Hale (Kay), Scott Hale (Joy), Jason Hale (Dawn), Brent Jenkins (Hena) and Eric Jenkins (Angie); daughter, Misty Hale Corbett (Stephen); four sisters, Mildred Hinchey, Roberta Johnston, Betty Jo Hale and Margaret Needham (Don); 15 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was a native of Morristown, TN, and a resident of Morgan County for over 48 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a practicing dentist in Huntsville for over 50 years. He was a member of the Cotaco Methodist Church.
There are no services planned at this time.
