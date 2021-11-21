DECATUR
Mr Drew Hardwick Parks, 40, of Decatur, AL., passed away November 15, 2021. Drew was a 1999 graduate of Decatur High School, where he was active with basketball, baseball and tennis. He was a 2004 graduate of the University of Alabama and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Mother Mu chapter) fraternity. Known for his dimples, Drew had the biggest smile and an even bigger heart. Nothing made him happier than watching Alabama football, a day at the beach or just hanging out with his friends and family. As one of his friends said “if life is measured by kindness, friends made, and how people are treated, he lived a full life”
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Macon and Jeanne Hardwick and Dr. Raymond “Tody” and Margaret Parks
He is survived by his parents, Jan Becktel (John) of Santa Rosa, FL; William F. Parks (Gina) of Decatur, AL; Siblings Blair Parks Ritchie (Jeremy) of Denver, CO; Carey Z Sutton (Michael) of Decatur, AL and Jennifer Z Lane (Brian) of Murfreesboro, TN. Nephews, William Lane and Matthew Sutton and niece, Madeline Lane. Cousins Michael Cox (Marilyn), Mac Taylor, Sam Taylor, Michael Parks and Burton Parks
Pallbearers are Nick Brown, Brent Burnthall, Walker Evans, Winston Fite, Bentley Wilder, Scott Wilmoth, Ryan Short, Austin Bryant, and Robert Landers. Honorary Pallbearers, William Lane, Matthew Sutton, Adam Rudell and Ed Rose
There will be a graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery, Monday, November 22nd at 12:30 PM. A Celebration of Life immediately following the service will be at Decatur Country Club. Ridout’s Brown-Service funeral home directing.
