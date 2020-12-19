DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Dunreath M. Lorance, 95, will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Tabor Cemetery with Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 PM. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Lorance died on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born October 19, 1925, in Morgan County to John R. Morgan and Pearl Davis Morgan. She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, that will be missed dearly.
Preceding her in death were her husband, J.B. Lorance; son, Jerry Paul Minor; stepdaughter, Mary Jean Sanford; grandson, Jason Richards; two sisters, Marie Wilborn and Florence Evans; two brothers, James Morgan and Roland Morgan and his parents.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy Richards; brother, Jethro Morgan; sister, Linda Dupree; three grandchildren, Macah Richards, Adam Richards and Lucas Richards; great-grandchildren, Jacob Richards, Mathew Richards, Chase Chandler, Madison Thomas, Clara Call Richards, Michael Sanford, Rhonda Proctor, Nora J. Williams, Jamie Brewer, Jeff Minor.
