HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Dustin E. Carter, 35, will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Carter died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born March 7, 1985, in Morgan County to Donald Eugene Carter and Mary Ann Carpenter Carter. He was employed by DC Roofing and Construction.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Kirby Carter; his parents, Donald and Mary Ann Carter; three brothers, Ronald Carter, Tyler Gatlin and Taylor Gatlin; and four sisters, Kimberly Carpenter, Shannon Carpenter, Amanda Carpenter and Savannah Gatlin.
