SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Dwight “Buddy” Selby, 59, will be Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Valhermoso Holiness Church with Brother Tim Patrick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Mr. Selby died on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1962, in Madison County to Dewey Lee Selby and Joann Johnson Selby. He was an Alabama fan, enjoyed fishing and loved working outside, mowing and doing yard work. He was self employed as a Block Mason, until his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sam Selby.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Thompson Selby; son, Buddy Selby (Amber), New Hope; daughters, Deidre Selby, Hartselle and Kimberly Goodwin (Steven), Arab; brothers, Rodger Selby (Lillie), Lacey’s Spring, Ken Selby (Darlene), Union Grove, Mike Elledge (Tammy), Lacey’s Spring; sisters, Rhonda Ballew (Phillip), Union Grove, Mary Selby (Randy), Woodville, AL, Christine Johnson, Somerville; and ten grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Ballew, Ralph Burgett, Ricky Thompson, Chris Garret, Danny Selby and Ronnie Sharp.
