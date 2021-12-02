HARTSELLE
Dwight Kennedale Hale, 70, of Hartselle, died on Tuesday, November 30, at his residence. He was born March 17, 1951, in Lawrence County to RH and Zora Hale of Hillsboro. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle and the Memorial Service will be held Friday at 1 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Hale; daughters, Chelsea Hale Wellman (Justin) and Jordan Hale; six grandchildren, Abbey Cross, Alley Cross, Hayden Reeves, Crewe Wellman, Justice Leo Wellman, and Asher Wellman; two brothers, Harmon Hale (Carol) and Karmon Hale; two sisters, Judy Vaughan (James) and Jan Hale.
Preceding him in death were his parents, RH and Zora Hale; and his daughter, Emily Hale Reeves (Brandon).
He worked for the Decatur Police Department where he served as Chief of Detectives, and worked narcotics, before retiring as Captain of the Internal Affairs Department after 40 years of service. He was a graduate of Lawrence County High School, the Police Academy and the FBI Academy. He received numerous certifications in polygraph and hypnosis. Dwight enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with family and at the ballfield with his grandsons, and watching Alabama football.
Honorary pallbearers will be the City of Decatur Police Department and retired officers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.