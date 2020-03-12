HARTSELLE — Dwight J. “Flip” Herring, 62, died March 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be today from noon to 6 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
